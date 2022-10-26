Young girl is going out with man who is twice her age

Alina Rabea is going out with a man who is twice her age.

The 25-year-old has over 110,000 followers on the TikTok video-sharing platform.

Despite this, she is regularly mistaken for her father by people who see her as an older woman.

Age, as the old adage goes, is nothing more than a number.

And if anyone knows this, it’s 25-year-old Alina Rabea.

The stunning young girl is going out with a man who is twice her age and is regularly mistaken for her father by other people.

Alina frequently includes her partner, who is 50 years old, in her TikTok videos because she has over 110,000 followers on the platform.

Despite this general acceptance, there are still those people who do not like the idea.

The couple with a significant age difference is head over heels in love with one another, and they have developed the ability to ignore the cruel comments made by online trolls.

A recent video that was uploaded on YouTube showing Alina and her older lover sharing a hug has received more than one million views since it was uploaded.

