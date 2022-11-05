5-foot alligator pulled from Burmese python’s stomach: VIDEO

A video of a 5-foot-long alligator being pulled from the stomach of a Burmese python in Florida has gone viral, disturbing and disgusting internet users. The alligator had been consumed by the giant snake, and researchers discovered it while euthanizing the python in a lab.

The scientists can be seen in the video examining the alligator and pulling it out of the snake’s stomach. The alligator’s body slides out of the stomach of the enormous snake, and both reptiles remain motionless.

The shocking video was shared on Instagram by Rosie Moore, a 26-year-old geoscientist, who also mentioned that Burmese pythons are required to be euthanized in Florida. “Because of South Florida’s subtropical climate, combined with the Burmese python’s long life span and rapid reproduction, these snakes have successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas such as Everglades National Park.” Because of the pythons’ diverse dietary preferences, this poses a threat to a wide range of wildlife,” she wrote in the post.

Watch the video:

Several users were disgusted by the video, while others sympathised with the reptiles and urged that they be kept alive. “Ok but….: if the gator is already dead… leave the snake alone…. Sorry if I’m wrong but… this IS nature….. ” another user asked. Why doing this to him? Let him live his life and digest in peace. We don’t need to see what’s inside of him.” A third user commented, “I can’t imagine what this smelled like.”

Moore told the report that they were able to conduct research on the creature because it had been euthanized after being captured by field workers, as is required by Florida law. “They called us and they said there was a large object in it, we thought it was either a deer or an alligator,” she explained.

She was taken aback when she discovered an alligator inside the snake’s stomach. “It’s definitely shocking, it was my first time ever seeing an event like that, I’ve never seen a python with something like that in it,” she told the media outlet.

According to the media source, pythons became invasive in Florida after being brought in as pets and then abandoned in the wild. According to the report, more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida since 2000, citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. More than 230 pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades this year as part of an effort to eradicate the invasive species.

