56-yr-old woman goes viral for lifting heavy weight in saree

An online video of a 56-year-old woman exercising while wearing a saree has gone viral.

In the video, she was also joined by her daughter-in-law.

Humans of Madras uploaded the footage to Instagram.

Advertisement

You may have heard the adage “it’s never too late to learn something” frequently. Well, this woman also provided proof of it. An online video of a woman from Chennai exercising in a saree at the gym has gone viral. Not only that. The woman talked about how she overcame obstacles to maintain her fitness, and the video also showed her working out with her daughter-in-law.

A page on Instagram called Humans of Madras posted the now-viral video. The 56-year-old woman’s tale was told in the video. Her son conducted research to find a solution when she first started experiencing leg and knee pain. He urged her to work out each day. So, at the age of 52, she began working out at her son’s club, Madras Barbells, with her daughter-in-law, performing power lifts, squats, and other exercises. She also exclusively exercises while wearing a saree.

“She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number – rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law. Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called growing with each other?” reads the post’s caption.

View the popular video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Humans Of Madras (@humansofmadrasoffl) Advertisement

After being posted online, the film received more than a million views. The woman inspired online users, who complimented her in the comments.

This user wrote, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover.”

Also Read Viral: Watch these kittens terrify each other There is a common perception that cats make terrible pets. Instagram user...