8-year-old bites and kills deadly cobra snake wrapped around arm

A cobra bit an eight-year-old boy in India’s Chhattisgarh state, but he fought back and killed it.

The boy’s village has now begun superstition that biting a snake back if it attacks will reduce the potency of its lethal poison.

Residents of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have also had encounters with the venomous reptiles.

Advertisement

A deadly cobra snake that attacked an eight-year-old boy swiftly regretted its actions when the boy bit it back and killed it.

As Deepak played in his back garden, the poisonous reptile wrapped itself around his palm and bit him with a horrific chomp.

However, after attempting in vain to push it off, the brave child resorted to clamping down on it himself, leaving the snake with injuries so severe that it died.

“I was in great pain and shake my hands so that the snake leaves my hand,” he told local media.

“But when it didn’t budge, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash.”

Deepak was sent to the hospital after the bizarre encounter and given an anti-venom injection.

Advertisement

He has already returned to his village in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district in central India after being discharged by doctors.

Deepak kept the ill-fated snake to show off to cameras, even laying it on a rock for a gathering to admire.

According to accounts, hamlet has now begun a superstition that biting a snake back if it attacks will reduce the potency of its lethal poison.

The poisonous snake can be found all throughout the world, and residents of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have also had encounters with the reptile.

Its lethal venom operates on the synaptic gaps in the neurons, paralysing its victim and, in certain circumstances, causing fatal respiratory failure and cardiac collapse.

Also Read King Cobra Returns To Terrarium After Escaping Swedish Zoo Animals are notorious for their ability to amuse in any way. On...