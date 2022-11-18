93-million-year-old Crocodile Found with Dinosaur Remains

Palaeontologists made an amazing find. Queensland, Australia, has a 95-million-year-old crocodile skeleton.

Researchers call the 8-foot-long crocodile Confractosuchus Sauroktonos.

A crocodile “sheared” one of the Ornithopod’s femurs. Another femur has a teeth mark.

Advertisement

Palaeontologists made an amazing find. Queensland, Australia, has a 95-million-year-old crocodile skeleton. Unknown crocodile species. The crocodile also had a full lunch before dying. Because palaeontologists found a chicken-sized dinosaur in his stomach. Imagine Ducky from Land Before Time as a dinosaur.

Matt White, a museum associate, led the research. The discovery was made at the Winton Formation, according to All That’s Interesting. This site had dinosaur bones. When a front loader started scraping surplus dirt from the site, the team found crocodile skeletons.

Researchers call the 8-foot-long crocodile Confractosuchus Sauroktonos. Broken dinosaur killer is the name.

X-rays, CT scans, and 3D computer models investigate interwoven bones. White: “Our technique gives fossils fresh life.” It’ll affect things.”

The crocodile ate well, but the dinosaur didn’t. The ornithopod was a 100 million-year-old herbivorous dinosaur. The fossils show that a crocodile “sheared” one of the Ornithopod’s femurs. Another femur has a teeth mark. Although crocodiles weren’t specialised in eating dinosaurs, the juvenile dinosaur was too simple to pass up.

Imagine Land Before Time’s Ducky by a river. Unaware of what will happen. Croc snatches Ducky. So painted White. The croc’s missing tail suggests it didn’t last long. After eating the Ornithopod, a creature further up the food chain may have eaten the croc. Or tail.

Advertisement

This crocodile’s fossils are on display at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum.

Also Read Inside final days of dinosaurs before fatal asteroid strike Dinosaurs inhabited the Earth for millions of years until an asteroid the...