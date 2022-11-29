Advertisement
A groom from Kolkata worked on laptop during wedding ceremony
  • Every aspect of our lives has moved online since the pandemic started.
  • The digital era has dominated every aspect of our daily lives, including work, school, and other activities.
  • Many people work from anywhere they choose now that working from home is so commonplace.
Every aspect of our lives has moved online since the pandemic started. The digital era has dominated every aspect of our daily lives, including work, school, and other activities. Many people work from anywhere they choose now that working from home is so commonplace. However, a recent image of a groom from Kolkata working on the day of his wedding has angered many.

The picture of a groom from Kolkata seated in the mandap with priests was uploaded to Instagram by the user Calcutta Instagrammers. As the priests conduct the rituals and bless the groom, he can be seen working on the laptop. It’s unknown what he was doing on his laptop, but it’s assumed that it was business-related.

Look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Calcutta Instagrammers (@ig_calcutta)

Three days ago, this picture was posted online. It has received many comments and 10,000 likes since being shared. The groom working on his wedding day upset many people.

In the Instagram comments, one user said, “This is not humorous to me. If this is indeed factual and not staged, no employer expects an employee to work on their wedding day; this individual has to get a life and learn work-life balance! Godspeed to the bride-to-be.” “Joke aside, this is incredibly poisonous,” a second individual said. This is too much, a third person chimed in.

