Adorable Parrot Attaching Paper Cutouts to Its Tail: WATCH

You’ve probably heard the classic Aesop’s Fables adage, “Putting on peacock feathers will not make you a peacock.” The adage, which refers to a moralistic narrative in which a crane attempts to become more attractive by mimicking a peacock, features a crane as the principal character who tries to become more beautiful by emulating a peacock. It carelessly adds peacock feathers to its tail, oblivious to the fact that it will always appear like a crane. A similar scene can be seen in a viral film that is presently making the rounds on the internet, in which a parrot is shown attempting to decorate its tail with paper cutouts.

The now-viral video was uploaded a few days ago on Instagram. The sweet video shows a green parrot removing thin pieces of paper cut-outs and glueing them to its feathers. The entire length of the winged fellow’s tail is dotted with paper strips, giving the impression of a work of art.

The bird, perched on a table, appears to be preoccupied with the strange task, continuing to chew on the paper kept on the table itself. The footage has sparked speculation on social media regarding the parrot’s motivations. The bird appears to have been attempting to transform itself into a peacock by attaching paper cut-outs to its short tail. Was it getting ready for a fashion parade? Unfortunately, the secret perishes at the end of the video.

“I’m a peacock,” the post’s caption stated.

The funny video has received over 99.1k views and over 8k likes on Instagram since it was shared. The Instagram community has gone to great lengths to offer their equally amusing reactions in the comments. “Hair extensions: Bird Edition,” one user joked. “He is armouring up for war,” said another. “He is trying to impress the ladies,” a third person added.

Netizens are always impressed with parrots and their eccentricities. In another Instagram photo, for example, a sun conure parrot was spotted having the fun of its life in a car. You’ll be envy after witnessing this little bird enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

The parrot is shown reclining on its back in a customised face-mask-made seat that looks like a hammock in the video. It sways in time with the car, looking adorable.

