Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral
African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral

African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral

African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral

Advertisement
  • Soni De Nakhre is a song featured in the 2007 film Partner, which stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta.
  • On November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, the video was shared.
  • The video shows African children dancing to the song.
Advertisement

If you want something to improve your attitude and spirits, you must watch this video of African children dancing to Soni De Nakhre by Govinda. It was sent to Twitter by a guy named Pramod, and it may inspire you to dance.

The video began with African lads and girls engaging in some form of conversation. They were dressed in uniform. Suddenly, Soni De Nakhre began playing in the background, and one of the children began to demonstrate his “thumkas.” He was challenged by another child, after which they all began to dance to the catchy song. Their faces and odd movements were also on point, and you may find yourself replaying the video just like we did.

On November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, the video was shared.

Here is the video:

Soni De Nakhre is a song featured in the 2007 film Partner, which stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta.

Here is the link to the song:

Also Read

Govinda girls build a Dahi Handi Pyramid 
Govinda girls build a Dahi Handi Pyramid 

Many rituals are done on the day of Janmashtami, with "Dahi-Handi" being...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brother sister wedding dance video on Jehda Nasha goes viral
Brother sister wedding dance video on Jehda Nasha goes viral
A young boy paints fantastic pic of Michael Jackson goes viral
A young boy paints fantastic pic of Michael Jackson goes viral
ChatGPT's email to airline on woman's request will blow your mind
ChatGPT's email to airline on woman's request will blow your mind
Sweet video of old woman feeding her husband will melt your heart
Sweet video of old woman feeding her husband will melt your heart
Man found 'biggest' M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records
Man found 'biggest' M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records
Spot the Difference: Can you find 5 differences between the two images?
Spot the Difference: Can you find 5 differences between the two images?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story