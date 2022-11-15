African kids dancing to Govinda’s Soni De Nakhre goes viral

Soni De Nakhre is a song featured in the 2007 film Partner, which stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta.

On November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, the video was shared.

The video shows African children dancing to the song.

If you want something to improve your attitude and spirits, you must watch this video of African children dancing to Soni De Nakhre by Govinda. It was sent to Twitter by a guy named Pramod, and it may inspire you to dance.

The video began with African lads and girls engaging in some form of conversation. They were dressed in uniform. Suddenly, Soni De Nakhre began playing in the background, and one of the children began to demonstrate his “thumkas.” He was challenged by another child, after which they all began to dance to the catchy song. Their faces and odd movements were also on point, and you may find yourself replaying the video just like we did.

Here is the video:

#ChildrensDay should b a day for the children, not for the people to celebrate their favorite politicians,

Let them enjoy themselves dont spoil their special day by brining politics into it…

Dear kids Happy #ChildrensDay2022 to u al…shine on have fun…👍 pic.twitter.com/ggGjyGhbhl Advertisement — Being_Me_प्रमोद 🇮🇳 (@myselfpramo) November 14, 2022

Here is the link to the song:

