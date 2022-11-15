After 15 years, pensioner requests refund for space voyage

Shefket Chapadjiev paid £150,000 to take Virgin Galactic trip 15 years ago.

At 84, he realised he was too old to fly and asked for a refund.

The Bulgarian eventually became tired of being told to wait.

A man who paid £150,000 to take a trip to space and waited 15 years for the opportunity to do so is understandably frustrated that he will never get to experience what he thought would be the adventure of a lifetime.

After realising at age 84 that he was too old to be launched into space in a rocket, Shefket Chapadjiev had no choice but to request a refund.

After dropping the cash on Virgin Galactic over a decade ago, the affluent businessman was looking forward to taking a trip on their commercial spaceship.

However, the Bulgarian eventually became tired of being told to wait and gave up his non-refundable deposit in exchange for the rest of his money.

Shefket stated to the Chicago Sun Times that his health was “not terrific,” and that “they cannot assure me I’m going to fly next year.”

For the past 15 years, we’ve been told that this will finally be the year that we take to the skies. The people of Bulgaria can’t stop asking me, “What happened?”

Since selling tickets for the plan, Virgin Galactic’s space programme has had several high-profile failures, including the tragic loss of a test pilot in 2014.

It’s too late for Shefket, but prospects are bright for other customers of the commercial space voyage, with the business claiming flights might begin as early as 2023.

Despite the exorbitant price of £380,000, 800 eager buyers have purchased tickets.

Shefket claims he is content with his life and makes no apologies for never having had the opportunity to travel through space.

