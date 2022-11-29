After bike accident, man in US wakes up thinking it’s 1993

Andrew believed he was in 1993 when he awoke three days later in the hospital.

A man who narrowly escaped a bike accident in the US last year woke up believing it was 1993 and proposed to his wife once more.

In June 2021, a motorcycle accident nearly claimed the lives of Virginia residents, Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie, after a driver ran a red light and crashed into them. The husband was rendered unconscious and required life-saving surgery after the couple was launched more than 50 feet across the street. The two were taken to a neighboring hospital right away after the accident because they had internal bleeding, punctured lungs, and fractured bones.

However, Andrew believed he was in 1993 when he awoke three days later in the hospital. 29 years of his life had vanished without a trace. Lorelai Mentzer and Amanda Mackenzie, his own daughters, were unfamiliar to Kristy, who admitted as much in an interview with the publication.

“He just immediately, it was, ‘Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?’ And I think he thought I was working at the hospital,” Lorelai said.

Andrew, on the other hand, told the outlet, “One of the first things I remember is Kristy in a wheelchair bedside trying to worry about me taking care of myself.”

The physicians informed the family that they were unable to say whether Andrew’s memory would ever come back, which was devastating news. When she learned the news, however, the man’s wife persuaded the hospital personnel to place her husband in her room since she thought it would improve his memory.

“He started coming around asking me things and I was, like, amazed,” Kristy said, adding, “There were happy tears, and within 24 hours, he was a new person”.

The pair was able to walk after 11 days in the hospital and considerable rehabilitation. They even went on a family beach trip in August, according to a news channel. On this vacation, Andrew proposed to the couple a second time, and they later repeated their vows.

“Luckily, she said yes. We’d already been married 37 years or whatever, and so it worked out,” Andrew said. The 58-year-old continued by saying that his wife is the only one who kept him alive because he doesn’t remember any of the accident.