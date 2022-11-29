After train got delayed for nine hours, look at how passengers react

According to Bonthu, their train was nine hours late, and when it did arrive, everyone was eager to begin the excursion.

In their excitement, many passengers could be seen hopping, dancing, and hooting.

The post’s caption read, “Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived.”

Here is a link to the video:

Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived. pic.twitter.com/8jteVaA3iX — Hardik Bonthu (@bonthu_hardik) November 27, 2022

Two days ago, this video was posted on the microblogging platform. It has had 6000 views, 182 likes, and numerous comments since being shared.

“So rare these days that train is late this many hours, you have a lot of patience,” a Twitter user remarked. A second person said, “Hahaha! A wasted day, yet these times are so amazing.” Added a third individual, “It’s simultaneously hilarious and fun. At least they had a good time.”

