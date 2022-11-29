After train got delayed for nine hours, look at how passengers react

Advertisement
Many of us have experienced multiple occasions when our train was delayed for several hours. Some of you must have waited for a while, but have you ever considered waiting for nine hours straight? A recent video posted by Twitter user Hardik Bonthu shows a number of passengers waiting patiently on a platform for the train to arrive. According to Bonthu, their train got delayed for nine hours, and when it did arrive, everyone was eager to begin the excursion. In their excitement, many passengers could be seen hopping, dancing, and hooting.

The post’s caption read, “Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived.”

Here is a link to the video:

Two days ago, this video was posted on the microblogging platform. It has had 6000 views, 182 likes, and numerous comments since being shared.

“So rare these days that train is late this many hours, you have a lot of patience,” a Twitter user remarked. A second person said, “Hahaha! A wasted day, yet these times are so amazing.” Added a third individual, “It’s simultaneously hilarious and fun. At least they had a good time.”

