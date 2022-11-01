Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  • After UK takeoff, massive Beluga XL5’struck by lightning mid-air’ and exploded
  • A lightning bolt struck an Airbus plane as it took off from Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, Wales.
  • Dashcams in the area caught the lightning strike and “explosion” that followed.
  • The plane was supposed to fly to Hamburg, and the flight went on as planned.
As it took off from a UK airport, a lightning bolt struck the Airbus Beluga, and the horrifying incident was caught on camera.

A bolt of lightning hit the Beluga XL5 shortly after it left Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, Wales, this morning, causing it to “explode” (Tuesday, November 1).

WalesOnline said that the plane was supposed to fly to Hamburg and had only been in the air for a short time before it was hit.
Even though the flight went on as usual and landed in the German city a few hours after it left at 1 p.m., the strike and the “explosion” that followed were pretty scary.

Dashcams in the area caught the strike, which many people said was accompanied by a loud “explosion” sound and a bright white flash.

In addition to reports of TV and power outages, people in the vicinity said that a lightning strike had caused a blackout.

In the rainy dashcam footage, it looked like there were two lightning bolts, one at each end of the plane. A loud explosion caught the attention of people in the area.
A representative of Airbus UK said: “At 1 p.m. today, lightning hit Beluga XL5 as it was leaving Hawarden Airport.

“This kind of thing happens all the time in aviation, and the plane went on to Hamburg as planned. Standard operating procedure says that the plane will be checked out before its next flight.”

Residents quickly went on social media to talk about how scared they were after hearing the loud noise and seeing the flash of lightning. Fire crews were seen heading to the area.

SP Energy Networks said they knew about the problem, and a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 1:12, two crews were sent to Breeze Hill in Connah’s Quay.

