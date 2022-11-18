Advertisement
Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore

Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore

Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore

Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore

  • Rebecca Glover found the house in Birmingham, Britain, online.
  • The house was on the market for a huge sum of £175,000 (Rs 1.6 crore approximately).
  • The description for the odd bedroom said, Double glazed window to rear aspect.
Finding one’s dream home is not a walk in the park. There are a lot of things to keep track of, like the price, plot, and area. People were shocked, though, when a house in the UK was put up for sale at a crazy high price.

Rebecca Glover found the three-bedroom house in Birmingham, Britain, online while she was looking for a new home. The strange house looked pretty normal from the outside, with a large living room with bay windows and a kitchen with a beamed ceiling.

The property was sold by Gordon Jones estate agents, according to a report in the Mirror. The description for the odd bedroom said, “Double glazed window to rear aspect. Central heating radiator. Shower cubicle with electric shower.”

The house was on the market for a huge sum of £175,000 (Rs 1.6 crore approximately)

Even though the odd shower cubicle in the middle of the room doesn’t seem to make sense, if you look at it from a different angle, the people who live in the house could make a lot of use of the shower. When you go to the bathroom late at night and think a demon is after you, the cubicle can be a good place to hide. Or you can just have your own Hannah Montana concert in your room.

