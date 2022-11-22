Brain Teaser: Can you find the mistake in 7 seconds?

Brain teasers add creativity to a simple riddle or problem.

Find the mistake in the image of astronauts working on the Mars Space Station.

The solutions are underneath the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

This brain puzzle is for puzzle fans. Brain teasers add creativity to a simple riddle or problem. You must be imaginative to solve these riddles. So, here's a brain teaser: find the mistake in the Space Station photo.

Can you find the error in 7 seconds?

You must find the mistake in the image of astronauts working on the Mars Space Station. This puzzle can be solved in 7 seconds. The answer is easy but complex, so look at the image carefully.

Solution

Closely examine the picture to locate the error and pass the test. Now look for errors. As it’s a little detail, you may not notice the mistake at first. After a few seconds, you may spot the question’s error.

The extra mars in the picture are the answer. Only Mars Space Station is staffed. So, the Sky Planet can’t be damaged. Many people look for mistakes in astronauts or space equipment. They find a mistake in space, 2nd Mars.

