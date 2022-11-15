Brain Teasers are a fun way to test your IQ. You must find the mistake in the Children’s Park photo as a mental teaser.

The mistake can be spotted in 15 seconds but you must look closely to see it.

Brain games are answered with creative thinking, so be imaginative!

Advertisement

This brain teaser is for puzzle fans. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more engaging, as these brain games are answered with creative thinking. You must be imaginative to solve these riddles. Brain Teasers are a fun way to test your IQ. You must find the mistake in the Children’s Park photo as a mental teaser.

Can you find the mistake in 15 seconds?

In the above image, you are expected to detect the mistake buried inside the Children’s Park photo. The mistake can be spotted in 15 seconds. You are necessary to look at the image attentively before answering the question as the answer is relatively easy but complex. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been supplied directly below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the rainbow in the sky carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

Advertisement

Closely examine the picture to locate the error and pass the test. Now look for errors. At first, you probably won’t notice the mistake instantly as it’s a smaller detail than you might imagine. After a few seconds, you may spot the question’s error.

The puzzle’s mistake lies inside the rainbow. Violet; Indigo; Blue; Green; Yellow; Orange; Red. The rainbow’s colour order is wrong. Many individuals look for mistakes in the balloons and threads. Finally, they uncover genuine mistakes concealed in the rainbow.

Some riddles don’t require math or lateral thinking, just observation. This tough conundrum requires little effort and brainpower to solve. It’s nice when you find the answer quickly. This brain challenge is just another entertaining method to test your IQ. However, taking a real IQ test is a good means of understanding your IQ level.

Also Read IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds! Brain puzzles add creativity to a simple riddle. These brain teasers test...