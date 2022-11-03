British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”

The woman and her partner were trying to climb Morocco’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal. S

Last week, a woman died after falling 13,000ft from a snowy mountain in front of her shocked climbing partner (October 25). Local media said that she and her partner were trying to climb Morocco’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal. Hikers began their two-day ascent from Al Rovij.

The woman, who has not been named, fell “into a hole” on the top of the mountain in Aslghi near Tizi, where climbers take pictures. The two had not hired a tour guide. She reportedly died instantaneously from terrible injuries.

The Royal Gendarmerie, Civil Protection, and local authorities removed the woman’s body from the mountain. Local reports say prosecutors are investigating her death.

Backpackers and skiers visit Mount Toubkal 40 kilometres south of Marrakesh. Many hikers employ tour guides to carry equipment and food up the mountain, even though the trip is easy.

Local news station “Our Moroccan News” reported that the British woman fell into a gap “under a tremendous height” near the mountain’s summit.

According to the article, professional guides “know the mysteries of the area and the hazards” of the mountain, suggesting the woman and her companion may have averted tragedy if they had hired a guide.

“We have provided support to the family of a British woman who died in Morocco on 25th October.” a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office official informed the Daily Star.

The mountain has killed Brits before. Connor Jarvis, a British boy who fell on Mount Toubkal, was found dead 12 days later.

John and Sian warned their son to arrange a guide and “not to walk off on his own” during his vacation, but he had downloaded an online handbook to solo hiking and became “over-confident”.

They said, “We all miss Connor so much, our lives will never be the same, and we have done all we can to try to make sure that such a tragedy doesn’t happen again on Mount Toubkal.”

