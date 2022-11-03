Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”
British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”

British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”

Articles
Advertisement
British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”

British woman dies “climbing mountain without a tour guide”

Advertisement
  • The woman and her partner were trying to climb Morocco’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal. S
  • he fell “into a hole” on the top of the mountain in Aslghi near Tizi.
  • The pair had not hired a tour guide for the two-day ascent.
Advertisement

Last week, a woman died after falling 13,000ft from a snowy mountain in front of her shocked climbing partner (October 25). Local media said that she and her partner were trying to climb Morocco’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal. Hikers began their two-day ascent from Al Rovij.

The woman, who has not been named, fell “into a hole” on the top of the mountain in Aslghi near Tizi, where climbers take pictures. The two had not hired a tour guide. She reportedly died instantaneously from terrible injuries.

The Royal Gendarmerie, Civil Protection, and local authorities removed the woman’s body from the mountain. Local reports say prosecutors are investigating her death.

Backpackers and skiers visit Mount Toubkal 40 kilometres south of Marrakesh. Many hikers employ tour guides to carry equipment and food up the mountain, even though the trip is easy.

Local news station “Our Moroccan News” reported that the British woman fell into a gap “under a tremendous height” near the mountain’s summit.

According to the article, professional guides “know the mysteries of the area and the hazards” of the mountain, suggesting the woman and her companion may have averted tragedy if they had hired a guide.

Advertisement

“We have provided support to the family of a British woman who died in Morocco on 25th October.” a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office official informed the Daily Star.

The mountain has killed Brits before. Connor Jarvis, a British boy who fell on Mount Toubkal, was found dead 12 days later.

John and Sian warned their son to arrange a guide and “not to walk off on his own” during his vacation, but he had downloaded an online handbook to solo hiking and became “over-confident”.

They said, “We all miss Connor so much, our lives will never be the same, and we have done all we can to try to make sure that such a tragedy doesn’t happen again on Mount Toubkal.”

Also Read

British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy
British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy

The woman, 56, fell about 30m (100ft) on Sunday in the Dolomites....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Dog helps mom with laundry and other household work
Viral Video: Dog helps mom with laundry and other household work
Watch this viral video to learn how to draw 3D images
Watch this viral video to learn how to draw 3D images
Optical Illusion: Spot a dog in the cornfield within 11 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a dog in the cornfield within 11 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 words in the image in 23 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 words in the image in 23 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture
Brain Teasers: Find the sport in this exciting puzzle
Brain Teasers: Find the sport in this exciting puzzle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story