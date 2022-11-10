BTS’ V shares portrait made by 11-year-old artist

BTS, a K-pop boyband, has frequently said how much it loves the arts.

BTS, a K-pop boyband, has frequently said how much it loves the arts. Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage as V, shared a photo of a portrait of himself created by Andres Valencia, a young artist, on Thursday.

V released a shot, a video, and a concept image that appeared to be the inspiration for the portrait in an Instagram post. While sharing this post, V wrote, “Thank you @andresvalenciaart for this beautiful artwork! Ever since I saw your work, I’ve been such a fan☺️”.

Valencia’s work has already been shared with V’s 52.7 million Instagram followers. V uploaded a photo of his face and a close-up of Valencia’s artwork The Scientist back in September.

One of V’s numerous interests is painting. In January, the 26-year-old released a line of brooches that he created himself as a part of BTS’s artist-made goods collection. Abstract depictions of flowers, clouds, and faces were featured on the sold-out brooches.

Valencia’s ability has received support from other celebrities, not just V. Actors including Sofia Vergara, Channing Tatum, and Diane Keaton have all spent six figures on paintings by Valencia.