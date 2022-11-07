Bus passes through narrow mountain road: viral video

A terrifying video of a bus driving through a tiny mountain road has terrified and enthralled viewers. Though the intriguing video was posted in 2018, it has generated new interest after being re-shared by a Twitter user. “A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh,” the video’s Twitter user captioned.

The video begins with a bus driving down a mountain route. The small road in front of the bus, combined with a gushing waterfall, makes the voyage appear even more perilous. The footage shows the bus crossing the road carefully before reaching a bigger route.

Take a look at the video:

A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JHw2JZR6tn Advertisement — Traveling Bharat (@TravelingBharat) November 4, 2022

The video was released on November 4th. The video has gone viral since it was shared. It has received about 1.7 million views to date, and the number is only growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

“A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in a HRTC bus,” wrote a Twitter user. “I wouldn’t ride a scooter on that ledge!” exclaimed someone else. “Nah, I’m walking, cause there’s just no way I’m riding that,” a third said.

