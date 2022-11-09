Can you find a mother and a child within 11 seconds?

There are three different kinds of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Want to determine your level of intelligence? Then, take this optical illusion test immediately.

Can You Identify a Woman and a Child in Eleven Seconds?

The above image depicts a mountainous landscape with a flowing body of water near it. You have 11 seconds to successfully locate a mother and child hidden in the picture.

Did you Identify the Mother and Child in Eleven Seconds?

At first look, the image depicts a mountainous landscape accompanied by a flowing body of water. There are also trees growing in the region near the body of water.

However, a mother and child are lurking in plain sight in the image. Have you seen the mother and child? Some of you may have located the mother and child. Those seeking the solution can scroll down below.

This image is a natural illusion in which the reflection of a mountain in a body of water forms the image of a woman and a kid.

