Can you find the five Ys in the image within 15 seconds?

The objective of the game “seek and find” is to locate an object concealed within an image.

The item can be anything, including an object, an animal, a number, or a letter.

This activity can aid in the development of observational skills in children and augment adults’ abilities.

In this activity, you will be given an image and tasked with locating the concealed object. This is a simple way to test your observational abilities.

This activity can be completed separately to determine one’s level of observation, or it can be attempted in groups to determine how observational abilities vary across group members.

Ready for a short game of seek-and-find?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Locate – Locate 5Y’s in 15 Seconds

The image presented above contains rows and columns of the letter X. However, among the sea of alphabet X, there are five Y’s; your task is to seek and locate the five Y’s. You have fifteen seconds to locate every Y in the image.

Try to identify the letter Y in the image by examining it closely.

Curious as to the whereabouts of all five Ys.

Scroll down for the answer.

