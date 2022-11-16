Cat comforting a crying owner is adorable: Viral Video

Cats have a bad reputation for being naughty critters who do whatever they want. Some people think of these cats as aloof, unattached, and unaffectionate. Cats, contrary to popular belief, maybe as affectionate as other pets and understand feelings. In one video that has gone popular on Twitter, a cat is shown trying to comfort its crying owner.

The video was published by the Buitengebieden Twitter account, which is known for delivering charming and heartwarming footage of animals and their antics. In the 8-second clip, a man is plainly distraught, with tears streaming down his cheeks. His pet cat notices his distress and climbs onto his chest to console him. The cat glances at him, then gently place her paw on his face and cuddles him. They then cuddle and snuggle together.

Watch the video

The video has received 2.23 lakh views, 13,900 likes, and 1,700 retweets since it was shared on November 16. Users on social media couldn’t get over how sweet the video was and swamped the post with heart emoticons. Many cat owners also commented, noting that their cats do the same thing and try to cheer them up in their unique ways when they weep.

“If only all humans had half the perceptivity and compassion of this moggie, the world would be a much better place,” one user remarked in response to the adorable video. “nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet,” another user commented. ” She melts right into you. What a beautiful baby. Thank You.”

Another recalled her cat and remarked, “I had exactly the same from my Cleopatra. She would lick tears from my face and put her little paw on my hand. When I came home from a trip, she would be very excited and welcoming.”

A monkey was seen comforting a guy in a similar video that shows the emotional side of animals. The monkey, sensing the man’s grief, rubbed him on the back and pushed him to lie down by placing his head in its lap.

