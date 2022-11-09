Advertisement
  Cat's reaction to human sitting in its spot reminds us of Big Bang Theory Sheldon
Articles
Cat's reaction to human sitting in its spot reminds us of Big Bang Theory Sheldon

  • A cat’s Instagram video reveals his kitty version of Sheldon.
  • The video depicts a cat killing an unsuspecting human.
  • The caption that went with the video says, “You have 5 seconds to move.”
Remember how Sheldon was always sitting in the same spot on his couch at home? If you’re wondering who it is, it’s a character from the popular television show The Big Bang Theory. In the show, the character loves to sit in a certain place, won’t give it up for anyone, and gives anyone who sits there a hard time.

Trying to figure out why we’re talking about Sheldon? This cat’s Instagram video reveals his kitty version. The video depicts a cat killing an unsuspecting human.

The video was first posted on an Instagram page for Amy and Aurora, the two cats. But when the video was shared again on an Instagram page, it got a lot of attention. The caption that went with the video says, “You have 5 seconds to move.”

In the video, a cat is sitting on the floor and staring at a person who is sitting on a couch and relaxing. A piece of text also pops up on the screen to give the video more context. “He is in her favourite place, and she hasn’t moved for 37 minutes.”

Check out the video:

A video was posted yesterday. The video has over 5.6 million views and is growing. The video has 41,000 likes. People have reacted to the share.

“Cat: so you’ve chosen death,” one Instagram user wrote. “She’s planning revenge,”  said someone else. Someone else said, “Better sleep with one eye open.”

