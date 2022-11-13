Co-passenger asks woman to turn off movie to avoid spoilers

A female traveler was asked by a fellow passenger to turn off a movie she was enjoying in flight.

To prevent movie spoilers, the fellow passenger requested that.

The woman wrote a lengthy Reddit thread detailing her horrible encounter.

Advertisement

A lengthy Reddit post by a woman who experienced a horrible flight for the first time has garnered a lot of online attention. The woman discussed her first negative experience on a Delta aircraft. She had little flight experience because she preferred to go by car. You could wonder what happened to her. She was urged to turn off a movie she was viewing by her fellow passenger because they didn’t want any spoilers. You did read that correctly.

The woman wrote a thorough post on Reddit detailing her awful experience. She said that she had started flying now that she was traveling for work. To spend the two hours of the flight, she chose to watch the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg film Uncharted from her aisle seat. However, ten minutes into the movie, a fellow traveler in the aisle seat behind her interrupted her. She was asked to turn off the movie by the female passenger next to her because she didn’t want any spoilers. “I told her that she could watch it on her screen and she said no because she wanted to watch a different movie. I responded that I was going to keep watching my movie. She huffed and she started to complain, but I just ignored her,” the woman wrote in the post.

Additionally, the woman described how the other woman began to bother her after that”As I continued watching the movie, she would get up to use the restroom on the plane and ‘accidentally’ bump into me every time. This happened probably 8 or 10 times on this 2 hour flight. I did my best to ignore her and finally we landed. Once we landed, she immediately jumped from her seat and grabbed her bags and blocked the aisle for all those behind her,” read the post further.

The co-nasty passenger’s behavior infuriated online users, who applauded the woman for her response. They commented on the article with their ideas.

Also Read Norwegian dance group Quick Style performs on Bollywood song goes viral The Norwegian dance group Quick Style is something you might not be...