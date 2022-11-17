Conan O’Brien’s Joke Became The Rock’s WWE Catchphrase

O’Brien said he’s responsible for at least one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s catchphrases.

The Rock made O’Brien’s remark famous when it occurred during a backstage interview.

Over 760k people have seen the video since it went viral.

Conan O’Brien said he’s responsible for at least one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s catchphrases from over the years. Speaking during The Howard Stern Show, O’Brien explained the same and it all came together or the audience.

“One of my proudest moments in comedy is I used to screw around with the writers a lot,” he admitted. “I’d come into the room and I’d be like, ‘Quiet down, you idiots!'” he said. And I’d go on these lengthy rants. If a writer said something I didn’t like, I’d respond, “Why don’t you go have a lovely tall glass of shut-up juice, alright?” It was a silly joke, but I liked it.

Tommy Blacha was one of those writers, he added. In 1999, he left to serve as a Creative Director for WWE. The Rock made O’Brien’s remark famous at this point. It occurred during a backstage interview with Michael Cole.

They don’t teach that at Harvard!” I admire his modesty,” another person commented. Completely dismissing his own success while praising those around him, regardless of their level of education.

Another YouTuber put it this way: “Conan just could be the greatest comedy genius of a generation, yet remains so modest everyone can genuinely envision themselves having actual conversation with in person,” regardless of their background, education, or involvement in the comedy industry.

