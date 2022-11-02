Cosplays will crack up even most stoic internet users

Advertisement
  • Cosplay is a popular subculture that incorporates design expertise when portraying characters.
  • Anucha “Cha” Saengchart shows how costumes can be made with a few simple materials.
  • He has more than 6 million fans on Facebook for his cosplay work.
Cosplay is a popular subculture that incorporates design expertise when portraying characters, and its participants spend a lot of time these days crafting the “ideal” costume.
Anucha “Cha” Saengchart, who is also known on social media as “Lowcost Cosplay,” shows how costumes can be made with a few simple materials and a lot of creativity.

Mr. Anucha loves cosplay, which is shown by the fact that he has more than 6 million fans on Facebook.

Recently, a Twitter thread featuring examples of Mr. Anucha’s low-budget but high-quality cosplay attire went viral. The thread had some of the most famous scenes from movies and even memes. Saengchart’s cosplay is interesting because he makes all of the costumes out of everyday things.

You can find some examples of his excellent work that he has posted on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram below:

The series of cosplays that Mr. Anucha has posted to his social media accounts is guaranteed to make even the most stoic of internet users burst out laughing. This man’s creativity knows no bounds, as evidenced by the works he has made out of seemingly unrelated materials, such as paint, raw food, and everyday objects.

