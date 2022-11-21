Cow roams Madhya Pradesh hospital ICU: Viral Video

A video of a cow roaming freely inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh is making the rounds on the internet.

In the horrifying video, a cow can be seen roaming through the hospital’s ICU while no personnel appears to be paying attention to the issue or removing the animal from the premises.

The hospital administration took action against the staff members when the video went viral.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF COW ROAMING IN MP HOSPITAL ICU

A cow reached the ICU of the Government Hospital in Rajgarh (MP) to inquire about the condition of the patients. There was no time left for well-being, before she could ask anything, the patient's family members chased her away. Tell me, does anyone do this? pic.twitter.com/EV6pd6lsCG — Kaustuv Ray (@kaustuvray) November 19, 2022

“I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward,” Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon District Hospital, explained.

