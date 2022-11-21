Cristiano Ronaldo-Messi chess photo goes viral, inspires memes 

The picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing chess became one of the most popular photos on Twitter.

People shared funny memes and jokes about the two soccer players.

The picture was taken the day before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, which will be held in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi need no introduction! Their game and the picture they posted the day before the 2022 FIFA World Cup speak for themselves.

The post that the two best soccer players put on Instagram at 11 p.m. on Saturday became one of the most popular photos on the photo-sharing site.

Fans couldn’t stay calm when they saw two great players who were known to be rivals working together on an ad. In the famous picture, Ronaldo and Messi can be seen playing chess together while posing for a Louis Vuitton ad.

In the game shown in the picture, the two people seemed to be very focused on their next move. Meanwhile, the image went viral on the internet. When the IG post went viral online, people shared funny memes and jokes, just like they do with anything else that’s popular.

“Victory is a State of Mind,” LV wrote next to a picture of Ronaldo and Messi playing chess on a Louis Vuitton suitcase with a checkered pattern.

Check out a picture of Ronaldo-Messi playing chess here:

Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today. pic.twitter.com/AU9kPyI2wL — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) November 19, 2022

Memes and jokes about Ronaldo and Messi that broke the internet

Everyone is excited about #FIFAWorldCup while me who knows only the names of Messi & Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/UMHzKzkwNA — Muzammil (@WordsByMuzammil) November 21, 2022

