Cristiano Ronaldo-Messi chess photo goes viral, inspires memes 

Viral video shows a woman skating with her dog and horse
A video of a woman skating with her pets is going viral...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi need no introduction! Their game and the picture they posted the day before the 2022 FIFA World Cup speak for themselves.
The post that the two best soccer players put on Instagram at 11 p.m. on Saturday became one of the most popular photos on the photo-sharing site.
Fans couldn’t stay calm when they saw two great players who were known to be rivals working together on an ad. In the famous picture, Ronaldo and Messi can be seen playing chess together while posing for a Louis Vuitton ad.
In the game shown in the picture, the two people seemed to be very focused on their next move. Meanwhile, the image went viral on the internet. When the IG post went viral online, people shared funny memes and jokes, just like they do with anything else that’s popular.
“Victory is a State of Mind,” LV wrote next to a picture of Ronaldo and Messi playing chess on a Louis Vuitton suitcase with a checkered pattern.
Check out a picture of Ronaldo-Messi playing chess here:
Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today. pic.twitter.com/AU9kPyI2wL
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) November 19, 2022
Memes and jokes about Ronaldo and Messi that broke the internet
Advertisement
lo yeha bhi fit memes king #AkshayKumar𓃵 😄#Ronaldo𓃵 #Messi𓃵
3 legends in one frame pic.twitter.com/ryWBIzE9II
— 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑐_𝑎𝑘𝑘𝑖𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 (@Akkiworld1) November 20, 2022
Everyone is excited about #FIFAWorldCup while me who knows only the names of Messi & Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/UMHzKzkwNA
— Muzammil (@WordsByMuzammil) November 21, 2022
🐐 vs. 🐐.
Fun edit I made for the @LouisVuitton photo by @annieleibovitz #messi #ronaldo #fifa #soccer #photoshop #WorldCup #DreamersbyJungkook #QatarWorldCup2022 #Messi𓃵 #DreamerFifa2022 @Bosslogic #art #comedy #humor #meme pic.twitter.com/ub5Rcwa4Y1
— Chief.Serge (@CSergio239) November 20, 2022
Advertisement
Are you Team Ronaldo or Team Messi?😍
.
.
.
.#fifaworldcup2022 #fifacup2022 #ronaldo #messi #cristianoronaldo #lionelmessi #louisvuitton #memes #footballmeme #footballfans #footballplayers pic.twitter.com/WjKpgmPuHR
— The June Shop (@thejuneshopind) November 21, 2022
The meme war has had begun!!#Ronaldo𓃵 #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/X095OpxULa
— el-matador⚖️ (@benedict_dixon) November 20, 2022
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.