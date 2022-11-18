Cute little boy lends shoulder to sleepy friend: Watch

We all have that 2 a.m. friend with whom we disclose our darkest deepest secrets. The individual is always available to you. They sometimes provide us with their shoulder to cry on or to sleep on. Vala Afshar, a Chief Digital Evangelist at SalesForce, uploaded a video of a tiny boy providing his shoulder to his drowsy friend on Twitter.

The now-viral video begins with two lads enjoying themselves in a classroom line. The child in the blue t-shirt appears tired as he lolls his head in the air, eyes closed. The boy next to him notices, and the next second he rests the boy’s head on his shoulder while engaging in a conversation with other classmates.

“Life is better with caring good friends,” he wrote in the tweet’s caption.

The video was a hit with Twitter users. Many of them tagged their friends, and many of them commended the boy’s actions. “Everyone should have a friend like this,” one person said.

“Friends are a great emotional support in the difficult moments of our lives. That is why it is essential to preserve them .” another person commented.

“The World could learn a lot from these ‘Cool Lil Dudes’,'” one of them commented.

“Kids can teach us adults so much, more importantly how to be decent human beings, until we adults ruin it all for them by our terrible examples we show them, deliberately or recklessly without thought (sic)!” said another.

Since its release, the 26-second video has received over 27.4 million views.

