Desi Dadi Savage Reply to Grandson Splits Internet: Watch

Every day, numerous videos go popular on social media. Some are heartfelt, while others are amusing. People have a close attachment to their grandparents. A chat with them is frequently too pleasant to bear, and a vicious response from them may also cause you to laugh aloud. A lovely discussion between a grandmother and her grandson has just gone viral on the internet. In the now-viral video, a man films a conversation with his grandma, and the vicious response from this dadi will have you in splits.

The video begins with the man asking his grandmother if she prayed for his brother before he was born. She concurred. He went on to say that she prayed for his sister, and she was born. She consented once more. He then inquired as to who had prayed for him. The next thing she says might make you laugh.

“Dadi se panga nhi (Don’t mess with grandmother),” the user stated in the tweet’s title.

Users of the microblogging site have reacted enthusiastically to the video. “Dadi bhi ese hi bolti hai meri (My grandmother also speaks the same way),” one user added.

Dadi se panga nhi, sabhi sigma rule ka nichod hai dadi ki reply (Don’t mess with Dadi, it is the essence of all sigma rule dadi’s reply),” another said.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 17,000 views.

Previously, another adorable video went viral on Instagram when a girl introduced her granddad. When the kid prodded her grandfather to tell him she was her granddaughter, the clip broke a million hearts.

