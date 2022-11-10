Did you know about the new TikTok shifting trend?

At this point, TikTok appears to have a trend for everything, including, relationships, budgeting, and beauty. But the most recent craze to take up on the platform promises to let you switch to a different reality.

On TikTok, the term “changing realities” has already received over 6.2 billion views, with the hashtag receiving over 1.8 billion views.

The craze started on TikTok but has now spread to other social media sites, including YouTube, thanks to a creator by the name of Kristeau who gained huge popularity for her tutorial on how to change realities.

Here is the information you need to know about shifting, including the various techniques that individuals claim work.

What on TikTok is changing?

A hypnotized therapist uses a pendulum to establish a diagnosis. Shifting is a technique that entails performing many rituals to shift your awareness into the desired parallel reality.

Many people use this as an opportunity to escape into their favorite fictional universe, with Hogwarts and the Marvel Comics Universe being the most well-liked.

Shifting is a meditation technique that resembles daydreaming and is predicated on the idea that there are several or infinite realities.

It appears to incorporate techniques from lucid dreaming, meditation, and astral projection.

How can reality be changed?

According to TikTok, there are numerous widely used techniques for altering reality.

The “Raven Method” is one technique that involves lying down in a starfish position while counting down from 100 and wishing the reality you want to shift into.

Another strategy, known as “Alice in Wonderland,” has you picture yourself chasing after someone from their preferred reality and falling down a rabbit hole.

In order to give your subconscious mind information about the experiences you wish to have, another technique called the “pillow method” instructs us to write down our preferred reality on a piece of paper.

The method states that after putting this piece of paper under your pillow, you would go to sleep and awaken in a different reality.

Is the concept of shifting worlds real?

In order to grab on to our inner ideal reality, the phenomena appears to be founded on self-hypnosis and dissociating from the outside world.

People regularly shift while they are living, without even realizing it, according to YouTuber Kristeau, who talked about shifting techniques.

She uttered: “The majority of us are actually moving dozens of times each and every instant that we are living. Every time we blink and every time we breathe, we are shifting.”

It is unknown how real or thorough the shifting sensation is at this time, however some report it is calming and slows down our thinking.

