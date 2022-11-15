Advertisement
  Difference between WhatsApp Community and Group
Difference between WhatsApp Community and Group

Articles
  • Whatsapp Community is a new feature that lets users join up to 50 groups in one area.
  • Users can also add up to 20 groups to their list of friends and family members.
  • Only one WhatsApp group can have another, and admins can only send members-only messages.
WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that often adds new features. WhatsApp’s new “Community” feature lets users combine up to 20 groups into one. Let’s compare the WhatsApp group and community features.

What is WhatsApp Community Feature?

WhatsApp Community is a new feature that tries to bring together multiple groups under one umbrella to facilitate communication among the groups. School, college, and neighbourhood groups qualify.

Let’s compare WhatsApp Groups and Communities.

Whatsapp Group vs. Community
The following are the distinctions between WhatsApp Community and WhatsApp Group

WhatsApp Community

WhatsApp Community is a mix of up to 50 groups in one area. You can add up to 50 groups in one community Group admins can share critical information with everyone in the community Anyone can start a community, but admins must accept join requests. A person can still be a member of a community after leaving an added group.

WhatsApp Groups

Whatsapp Group connects everyone in a single conversation. Only one WhatsApp group can have another. Group admins can send members-only messages. WhatsApp admins can add people without a joining request. A member who leaves a group can’t rejoin unless an admin does so.

