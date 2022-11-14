Dog comes up with a new way to save drowning kitten: Viral Video

When it comes to trending videos on the internet, dog and cat videos are extremely popular. Whether you chuckle while viewing the video or share it with your loved ones, there is no doubt that watching such lovely dog and cat movies will make you smile. And now, a similar video of a dog saving a small kitten from drowning is making the rounds on the internet.

A user named Buitengebieden published the video on Twitter, with only a happy emoji and the message “Dogs.”

HAVE A GLIMPSE OF THE TOUCHING VIDEO:

The video shows a dog in the middle of a forest walking down a stream with a wooden board in its mouth and approaching a small kitten caught in the middle of the stream. The dog gently places the wood board near the little kitten and watches as the furball wanders to the water’s edge.

Even before it was shared on the social networking platform, the film had roughly 2 million views.

