  • News
  • Viral
  • Dolphins slam into a school of salmon in Australia
Dolphins slam into a school of salmon in Australia

Dolphins slam into a school of salmon in Australia

Dolphins slam into a school of salmon in Australia

Dolphins slam into a school of salmon in Australia

The beauty of the sea is amazing, but have you ever seen dolphins wreaking havoc on a big school of salmon? Needless to say, the sight is spectacular, and one Australian tour guide has now captured it on film. Jason Moyce, a fisherman and tour guide known online as Trapman Bermagui, shot the clip of two dolphins slamming into and upsetting a big school of salmon on Thursday.

The dolphins were seen lunging towards the big school of fish in the video, seemingly to catch their prey. The overhead footage of the situation is nothing short of magnificent. Moyce stated that the footage was shot off Australia’s far south coast while uploading it online. The fisherman considered himself fortunate to have witnessed the beauty of nature while simultaneously documenting it on the video to share online.

He told, “Very lucky today to be filming a monster school of salmon, just as dolphins arrive and totally smash into them. I could hear the noise from 100m away. Incredible to watch in real life. hopefully, the drone did it justice. All of the far south coast,”

When the video first appeared online, it quickly went viral, enthralling a slew of social media users. It was described as “amazing” by one user, who said, “How extraordinary. Such a great capture. Well done!” Another commented that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, “Wow brilliant footage – once in a lifetime that one, awesome.” Another added that nothing can beat nature’s beauty and charm, “Amazing! Nature you can’t beat it! Thanks for sharing your Magnificent footage,” one user commented. Meanwhile, a user said, “This is epic.”

