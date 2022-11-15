Advertisement
  Eerie alert to hikers about Mount Everest 'cemetery'
Eerie alert to hikers about Mount Everest ‘cemetery’

  Three hundred people have died on the mountain over the years, and most of their bodies have yet to be found.
  The first two people to reach the summit, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.
  They were dissatisfied with the level of assistance they received from Sherpa guides.
Climbing Mount Everest is a daunting endeavor taken on by hundreds of adventurers each year, but few complete the ascent and return safely.

In spite of their best efforts, devotees fail year after year to reach the summit of the world-famous Nepalese peak.

Three hundred people have died on the mountain over the years, and most of their bodies have yet to be found.
Unfortunately, the mountain often becomes a frozen graveyard when other hikers are too enthralled by the scenery to see the bodies they must pass.

Green boots became a derogatory term for the footwear of a deceased climber who was anonymous at the time of his death.

He was presumed dead on a trip back in 1996, but his body was just just recovered, according to LadBible.

Sad to say, Sharp’s body was discovered with his arms wrapped over his knees.

Over the course of many hours, as perhaps 40 other climbers passed him on their way to the summit, he is thought to have frozen to death from the cold.

The first two people to reach the summit, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, were both dissatisfied with the level of assistance they received.
To quote him from an interview with the New Zealand Herald: “If you have someone in grave need and you are still strong and active, then you have a duty, really, to give all you can to bring the man down and getting to the top becomes quite secondary.

The general outlook on ascending Mount Everest, in my opinion, is frightening. The goal of the populace is simple: ascend to power. They don’t care about anyone else’s pain, and I’m not impressed by the fact that they left someone laying beneath a rock to die.

