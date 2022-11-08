Elderly man dances to ‘Arabic Kuthu’ for wife; wholesome video

A 70-year-old elderly man may be seen in a brief video posted on Instagram by Shruthi Vasudevan dancing enthusiastically to the song Arabic Kuthu

Recently, a number of viral videos featuring old people dancing joyfully have debunked age stereotypes. Age is simply a number, as shown in this endearing video of an elderly man dancing enthusiastically for his wife. A 70-year-old guy may be seen in a brief video posted on Instagram by Shruthi Vasudevan dancing enthusiastically to the song Arabic Kuthu from the Tamil film “The Beast,” which stars well-known actor Vijay, while wearing a lungi and a white vest.

Shruthi captioned the video, “Uploading upon request. If you don’t let your inner child go, there is always happiness all around you. My Appa and Amma, two adorable 10-year-olds in their seventies.” She also tagged Anirudh Ravichander, the song’s composer and singer, in the post as a thank you.

The video has more than 11.8 million views and 7 lakh likes on Instagram. The users of social media loved this sincere attempt to dance as the video was widely shared there. Couple goals should be like, a user wrote. “This video improved my day, So sweet,” another user remarked. “Literally their bond is looking like so pure,” said a third user. Another user said, “Partner Like this, Means Life full of bliss.”

Earlier this month, a similar video of an elderly guy dancing flawlessly in Salsa went viral and was shared on the Instagram page of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce. Recently, internet users have also discovered a video of a grandfather dancing with his granddaughter at her wedding to the song “You are my sunshine.” Each of these videos shows that people can still have fun in a variety of subtle ways as they get older.