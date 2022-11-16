Advertisement
  • Elderly man dances with younger woman when wife won’t join him
Many believe that romance and enjoyment decline with ageing. A recent video that has gone popular on social media will forever alter this perception. After his wife refused to join him, the tape depicted an elderly man dancing with a younger woman. Soon on, the wife decides to dance as well. However, with another man.

The film depicted an elderly couple riding a train while musicians performed before them. The husband became enthusiastic and decided to dance with his wife. Unfortunately, his wife opposed the plan. She declined. The elderly man, nevertheless, did not give up. Instead, he started dancing with a younger woman.

Take a look at the video below:

 

On the other hand, his old wife had a similar intention. She stood up and began dancing with another man. Good News Movement uploaded the video clip to Instagram. It received over one million views and was captioned,  “This gives me life!!! What a fun commute.” Users of social media showered the video with affection. One user commented, “What a beautiful moment! How wonderful to have been in the midst of this humanity.”

Another remarked, “Omg she even gave the eff you arm gesture to her husband bahahaha. I love her.”  A third party stated, “It made me smile and I want to grow old just like that. Your age number doesn’t count, your attitude does!”  Another commented, “Happiness at any age is most important.”

Internet users praised the couple’s approach and the train passengers who mirrored it.

Also Read

Woman surprise parents by returning after marriage: Watch
Woman surprise parents by returning after marriage: Watch

A sweet video shows a woman surprising her parents by returning home...

