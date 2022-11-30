Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Elderly man doing stunts on his bicycle: Viral Video
Elderly man doing stunts on his bicycle: Viral Video

Elderly man doing stunts on his bicycle: Viral Video

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

By executing stunts on his bicycle, this elderly guy has demonstrated that age is just a number. The old man’s daring video, which recently surfaced online, is now becoming popular across social media platforms.

A man does tricks on his bike in the middle of the road in the video. The video will undoubtedly make your day brighter. The short video shows a man executing tricks on his bicycle while riding it on a rainy day. While doing stunts, the man scarcely breaks a sweat. Someone crossing the same road captured the video.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, a Twitter page, shared the video, which has received over 53,000 views on the social media network. “Enjoy every moment,” the caption says.

Watch the video

The internet adored him and left beautiful remarks. “The man just proved that age is just a number,” one person said. “Another user commented, “Enjoy every moment, don’t wait for tomorrow,” another person said.

“Life is beautiful,” said a third user.

Meanwhile, another video of an elderly man performing salsa has gone viral. The short movie, uploaded on Instagram by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, shows the man passionately playing salsa with a woman and acing it.

Advertisement

The video is becoming viral on the internet because of the energetic steps, coordination, and manoeuvres. The audience may be seen cheering and clapping for the old man in the brief video. The man later took up the woman in his arms as the audience applauded enthusiastically.

Also Read

Rarity in Friendship! Kissing, cuddling lion: Viral Video
Rarity in Friendship! Kissing, cuddling lion: Viral Video

Big cats are designed to be wild and are rarely friendly to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Groom turns performer for bride by singing and dancing to a song
Groom turns performer for bride by singing and dancing to a song
Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch
Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral
Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video
Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video
Hardik Pandya tweeted video of him and his wife dancing
Hardik Pandya tweeted video of him and his wife dancing
80 year old woman from Meerut did 100m race in 49sec: WATCH
80 year old woman from Meerut did 100m race in 49sec: WATCH
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story