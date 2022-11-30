Elderly man doing stunts on his bicycle: Viral Video

By executing stunts on his bicycle, this elderly guy has demonstrated that age is just a number. The old man’s daring video, which recently surfaced online, is now becoming popular across social media platforms.

A man does tricks on his bike in the middle of the road in the video. The video will undoubtedly make your day brighter. The short video shows a man executing tricks on his bicycle while riding it on a rainy day. While doing stunts, the man scarcely breaks a sweat. Someone crossing the same road captured the video.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, a Twitter page, shared the video, which has received over 53,000 views on the social media network. “Enjoy every moment,” the caption says.

The internet adored him and left beautiful remarks. “The man just proved that age is just a number,” one person said. “Another user commented, “Enjoy every moment, don’t wait for tomorrow,” another person said.

“Life is beautiful,” said a third user.

Meanwhile, another video of an elderly man performing salsa has gone viral. The short movie, uploaded on Instagram by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, shows the man passionately playing salsa with a woman and acing it.

The video is becoming viral on the internet because of the energetic steps, coordination, and manoeuvres. The audience may be seen cheering and clapping for the old man in the brief video. The man later took up the woman in his arms as the audience applauded enthusiastically.

