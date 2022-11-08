Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral

People of all ages can feel happier thanks to dance. With her dance talents, one elderly woman was able to win over many online.

The footage of her performance made people smile and demonstrated that age is just a number.

The woman can be seen dancing at a wedding reception to the Punjabi song “Dhol Jageero Da” in the viral video.

Advertisement

People of all ages can feel happier thanks to dance. With her dance talents, one elderly woman was able to win over many online. The footage of her performance made people smile and demonstrated that age is just a number.

The woman can be seen dancing at a wedding reception to the Punjabi song “Dhol Jageero Da” in the viral video. She appears upbeat and stylish in her red saree. The old woman is clapped at by everyone nearby as she totally enjoys herself. She is not troubled by her surroundings, though. A user going by the name of Shail Sharma uploaded the footage to Instagram.

Also Read An elderly woman dances to popular Punjabi and Hindi songs On social media, a video of a desi woman dancing to popular...

Sharma identified the old woman as Rekha in the caption. she wrote, “So This is what i Witnessed Today infront of my console when i saw this lady ( Rekha Mam ) Came up with few Iconic Punjabi Songs Request & took over the dancefloor with her karizmatic Dance moves🌟🔥 and trust We ( Me and my Band Members were completely awestruck to see the way she dance so gracefully😍🙌 and this shows nomatter how life treats you but you should always live it to the fullest and enjoy every moment of it❤️😍”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shail Sharma (@shailarmy) Advertisement

Also Read Woman dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar near a puja pandal There are occasions when individuals desire to start impromptu dance parties while...

On the footage, several individuals left comments. They praised the senior citizen’s enthusiasm and her unrestrained performance. One wrote, “Dance like nobody’s looking.” She is one Firecracker (sic),” said another. “Woooooooo u killed it what energy,” a third person exclaimed.

More than 90k people watched the video.