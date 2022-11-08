Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral
Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral

Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral

Elderly woman dances to ‘Dhol Jageero Da’, video goes viral

Advertisement
  • People of all ages can feel happier thanks to dance. With her dance talents, one elderly woman was able to win over many online.
  • The footage of her performance made people smile and demonstrated that age is just a number.
  • The woman can be seen dancing at a wedding reception to the Punjabi song “Dhol Jageero Da” in the viral video.
Advertisement

People of all ages can feel happier thanks to dance. With her dance talents, one elderly woman was able to win over many online. The footage of her performance made people smile and demonstrated that age is just a number.
The woman can be seen dancing at a wedding reception to the Punjabi song “Dhol Jageero Da” in the viral video. She appears upbeat and stylish in her red saree. The old woman is clapped at by everyone nearby as she totally enjoys herself. She is not troubled by her surroundings, though. A user going by the name of Shail Sharma uploaded the footage to Instagram.

Also Read

An elderly woman dances to popular Punjabi and Hindi songs
An elderly woman dances to popular Punjabi and Hindi songs

On social media, a video of a desi woman dancing to popular...

Sharma identified the old woman as Rekha in the caption. she wrote, “So This is what i Witnessed Today infront of my console when i saw this lady ( Rekha Mam ) Came up with few Iconic Punjabi Songs Request & took over the dancefloor with her karizmatic Dance moves🌟🔥 and trust We ( Me and my Band Members were completely awestruck to see the way she dance so gracefully😍🙌 and this shows nomatter how life treats you but you should always live it to the fullest and enjoy every moment of it❤️😍”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shail Sharma (@shailarmy)

Advertisement

Also Read

Woman dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar near a puja pandal
Woman dances to Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar near a puja pandal

There are occasions when individuals desire to start impromptu dance parties while...

On the footage, several individuals left comments. They praised the senior citizen’s enthusiasm and her unrestrained performance. One wrote, “Dance like nobody’s looking.” She is one Firecracker (sic),” said another. “Woooooooo u killed it what energy,” a third person exclaimed.
More than 90k people watched the video.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 
Princess Eugenie challenging royal family with ties to Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie challenging royal family with ties to Prince Harry
Brendan Fraser speaks out on the unfinished film Batgirl
Brendan Fraser speaks out on the unfinished film Batgirl
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story