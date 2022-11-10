Elon Musk fans make a bizarre 30ft ‘goat’ monument 

A group of devoted admirers has erected a 30-foot-long statue of their hero with the body of a real goat.

Since acquiring Twitter in a £38 billion acquisition last month, tech tycoon Elon Musk has not gained many new friends. However, a group of devoted admirers has oddly erected a 30-foot-long statue of their hero with the body of a real goat.

The bizarre artwork said to be worth $524k, depicts the billionaire’s head adorning the animal’s body. In addition to this, the Musk Goat is riding a rocket.

It is the creation of cryptocurrency company Elon GOAT Token ($EGT), who hopes to present it to the billionaire at his Tesla office in Austin, Texas, United States, later this month.

A spokesperson with $EGT commented, “Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building the time has come to bring it home to Elon,” added, “Really we just want to meet the guy and give it to him.”

“After all, he is the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT – Greatest Of All Time,” added, “We built Elon Musk a $600,000 monument on the back of a semi trailer in honour of his many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency.”

The 5’9 “Canadian metal sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone created the statue’s tall aluminium head. Kevin told the local news that they spent almost 700 hours on the resemblance.

“I’m quite proud of it because it looks exactly like him,” He disclosed to local media.

The organisation claims delivery will occur on Saturday, November 26.

“We invite . . . Elon to claim this historical gift,” they added.

“We’re going to have fun for a few hours and then all the cars and trucks will hit the freeway behind the monument, destined for Tesla’s Gigafactory.”

Gigafactory Texas is Tesla’s global headquarters and the manufacturing centre for the Model Y and Cybertruck in the United States.

Elon Musk has not responded to the invitation as of yet.

