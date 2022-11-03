Fans are upset that Ashneer Grover is not in Shark Tank India 2

A new season of Shark Tank is about to premiere in India, and the trailer for it has been dropped. After the premiere of the first season last year, which was well received, viewers couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming second instalment.

Even though the commercial has piqued interest in the upcoming second season, many viewers are still miffed that BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover won’t be appearing on the show after all.

Season 2 of Shark Tank in India features prospective entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of “sharks.” In the new teaser, we meet Sharks like Aman Gupta (co-founder of Boat), Anupam Mittal (creator of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics).

Memes and social media posts have responded to the second season’s lack of Ashneer Grover, which has not gone over well with the fanbase. One viewer voiced his displeasure at the show’s producers by quoting Ashneer Grover’s favourite line, “Ye doglapan hai,” about the BharatPe founder’s omission.

Many people are hoping that the classic shark will make a comeback. Here are some reactions below:

We want Ashneer Grover on shark tank India Season 2. @Ashneer_Grover #ashneergrover #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 — Devansh Bartwal (@bartwal_devansh) November 1, 2022

No Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank Season 2. People to Shark Tank: pic.twitter.com/tCNZQevSiA — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) November 2, 2022

Ashneer to shark tank 's makers after his omission in season 2 pic.twitter.com/xW9iqYe4Ub — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 2, 2022

Saw the promo of Shark Tank INDIA Season 2 and Ashneer Grover is not in the poster of Sharks , so may be this time he could come as an Entrepreneur to collect funding for his 3rd UNICORN Startup ..!#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #ashneergrover — MD Sarfaraz Hussain (@MdSarfarazHuss) November 2, 2022

The real problem with Shark Tank India 2 is how viewers will get new memes & who will expose others' Doglapan in Ashneer Grover's absence. — Arnab Nayak (@thestartupgyaan) November 2, 2022

Whatt ashneer wont be there in season 2 of shark tank, i cant watch it man😩😩 — rasleen grover (@rasleen_grover) November 1, 2022

Seriously, Shark Tank india season 2 without @Ashneer_Grover . Bring him back 😤#SharkTankIndia2 — Yash Suthar (@ImYSuthar) November 1, 2022

Shark Tank India Season 2 Is Gonna Be Flop Without @Ashneer_Grover — Kavya Patel (@kavypatel2805) November 1, 2022

