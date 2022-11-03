Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans are upset that Ashneer Grover is not in Shark Tank India 2

Fans are upset that Ashneer Grover is not in Shark Tank India 2

Articles
Advertisement
Fans are upset that Ashneer Grover is not in Shark Tank India 2

Fans are upset that Ashneer Grover is not in Shark Tank India 2

Advertisement
  • Season 2 of Shark Tank in India features prospective entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of “sharks”.
  • Many people are hoping that the classic shark will make a comeback.
  • One viewer voiced his displeasure at the show’s producers by quoting Ashneer Grover’s favourite line, “Ye doglapan hai”.
Advertisement

A new season of Shark Tank is about to premiere in India, and the trailer for it has been dropped. After the premiere of the first season last year, which was well received, viewers couldn’t contain their excitement for the upcoming second instalment.
Even though the commercial has piqued interest in the upcoming second season, many viewers are still miffed that BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover won’t be appearing on the show after all.

Season 2 of Shark Tank in India features prospective entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of “sharks.” In the new teaser, we meet Sharks like Aman Gupta (co-founder of Boat), Anupam Mittal (creator of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics).

Advertisement

Memes and social media posts have responded to the second season’s lack of Ashneer Grover, which has not gone over well with the fanbase. One viewer voiced his displeasure at the show’s producers by quoting Ashneer Grover’s favourite line, “Ye doglapan hai,” about the BharatPe founder’s omission.

Many people are hoping that the classic shark will make a comeback. Here are some reactions below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Series Star Topher Grace bitten by “Shark”, in his meta episode of ABC sitcom
Series Star Topher Grace bitten by “Shark”, in his meta episode of ABC sitcom

Another notch to metaverse-ian adds “Home Economics”, with guest star Mark Cuban,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story