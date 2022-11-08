Film shows a heart flying through hospital window into body

A clip from the Telugu spoof film Hrudaya Kaleyam (starring Sampoornesh Babu) that depicts this cutting-edge scientific feat is going viral.

In the parody, two men are engaged in a battle, with one of them striking the other with an axe.

The victim, who also happens to be carrying a heart, launches it through a hospital window with such velocity.

Advertisement

Physics rules aren’t given much attention in Indian cinema. In fact, until the beefed-up hero miraculously survives three to four fatal occurrences each day, it isn’t a Desi action movie. Currently, a clip from the Telugu spoof film Hrudaya Kaleyam (starring Sampoornesh Babu) that depicts this cutting-edge scientific feat is going viral. In the parody, two men are engaged in a battle, with one of them striking the other with an axe. The victim, who also happens to be carrying a heart, launches it through a hospital window with such velocity.

Also Read Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a super fun video from Japan with their wives SS Rajamouli's recent hit RRR is one of India's most beloved films....

It goes further than that. A patient receiving a heart transplant in a hospital has the heart flown right into their body. We can only infer that the heart-thrower initially intended to do this. The heart appears to glow with what appear to be coloured patches when it enters the patient’s body. The surgeon, who had been quietly observing all that had happened, smiled amiably as though nothing unusual had happened in the operating room.

Everyone can cheer because Hrudaya Kaleyam is a spoof film.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by S U H E L (@the.suhell) Advertisement

One Instagram user wrote, “Bro just murdered Physics and Biology in a single incident.” Why are they smiling sarcastically like it was planned? Another inquired. And since discussions on issues of the heart are incomplete without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan, even when they are literal, one Instagram user said, “Now I know what Shah Rukh meant [by] ‘dil mein mere hai dard-e-disco’.”

Also Read Christian Bale’s character “Gorr” is the MCU’s most powerful villain Christian Bale stars as The God-butcher, Gorr, the newest villain to join...

Fans of Prabhas recently made the phrase “cancel Netflix” trend on Twitter after a clip from the movie “Saaho,” which was published by the Netflix Indonesia account, exposed the actor to widespread harassment. In the video, Prabhas’ character can be seen trying Banzai Skydiving, which involves throwing a bag from a cliff, appearing to glide through the air, and then grabbing the bag as it unfolds into a parachute. The entire achievement is followed by a flawless landing on his feet. Kamu NeeenYha, is this okay? What action is this? is how the video’s caption from Netflix Indonesia was translated.

The majority of Twitter users concurred that the Saaho sequence defied gravity, but Prabhas supporters weren’t having it. They criticised Netflix, and several of them said they were terminating their subscriptions.