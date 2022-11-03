Advertisement
Find the Gecko in Nine Seconds Using Optical Illusion

Articles
Find the Gecko in Nine Seconds Using Optical Illusion

Optical Illusions: Due to their capacity to capture attention and deceive minds, optical illusions have become popular.

Scientists have researched visual illusions and the brain. Schizophrenia is monitored with it. Besides aiding scientific study, optical illusions engage netizens with seek-and-find games. Individuals or groups can compete in these optical illusion challenges. It improves concentration and observation.

Ready to observe?

A setting with various sweet and savoury delicacies appears inviting. Snickers, Skittles, cheese balls, jolly ranchers, Twix, Milk Duds, etc.

Find the gecko lurking in plain sight among the delicacies without getting lost in all the treats.

Look closely without thinking about how good the Snickers will taste if you grab and eat one now. You have 9 seconds to find the hidden gecko.

Hurry! Scan the image to find the hidden gecko among the snacks. Newbies may take longer to spot the gecko than experienced observers.

How many of you have spotted the gecko?

Those who saw the gecko are really perceptive.

You may still be searching.

No need to search.

Solution below.

The gecko peeks out from a Sour Patch packet.

