Football coach proposed his girlfriend during a match goes viral

After a successful game, the coach of a high school football team in the US proposed to his girlfriend, and the players’ reactions are going viral online. The squad’s coach made the decision to commemorate the occasion while the Benjamin Russell High School football team was being applauded and celebrated for their victory in Alexander City, US.

The coach gave her a hug, got down on one knee, and proposed to her in front of his students, who were overcome with happiness. Even before he brought out a ring for his girlfriend, the coach’s ecstatic football team players swarmed him in celebration.

The joyful moments have gone viral online, and internet users can’t stop gushing about them. The instructor is seen getting down on one knee in front of his girlfriend in the Now This News video. While more rush in later, a football team member can be seen in the background monitoring them. Some of them can be seen jumping over him while yelling their approval. But the coach does manage to ask his lover to marry him, and when she accepts, he offers her a nice, tight hug.

The caption for the video reads, “This high school football team cheered when one of their coaches proposed to his girlfriend on the field after a recent game.”

The video clip has received more than 21,900 views on Twitter since it was posted on Tuesday. The players’ responses astonished and amused online users. “Lovely when people get enthused about another’s happiness,” said a user. The players knocked her down, a different user wrote.

