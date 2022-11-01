Ford Fiesta fans grieve “greatest car ever”end “‘s of era” scrapping

The Ford Fiesta is being discontinued after 46 years.

For 12 consecutive years, the Fiesta was voted the most popular car in Britain.

The company plans to “accelerate” its transition to electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Fans of the Ford Fiesta are in mourning as the model is being discontinued after 46 years. Ford has announced that it will no longer produce the Fiesta, which for 12 consecutive years was voted the most popular car in Britain.

Ford has announced plans to “accelerate” its transition to electric vehicles, which is wonderful news for the environment but will disappoint many of the company’s long-time customers.

That this statement represents the “end of an era,” as some have put it, was echoed by many. One grieving motorist wrote online, “Can’t quite believe the #fordfiesta is dying – has played such a major role of my life in cars.” Another user said, “Rest in peace, Ford Fiesta—one of the greatest automobiles that everyone loves.” On addition, another person chimed in, “The news that the Ford Fiesta is reaching the end is tremendously depressing and even a little upsetting.

A fitting conclusion to a chapter. All demographics were represented at the Fiesta. A practical vehicle for a growing family, an affordable daily driver, a legendary sports car, a practical van, and an affordable entry-level vehicle…” Many drivers also spoke highly of their experiences on the road in years past.

One such comment said, “The best car I ever had MK1 Fiesta XR2.” A second person chimed in, “I’ve had three of them in the past, and they’ve been the most reliable cars….great little automobiles.” Another motorist said, “I was involved in an accident while driving my Ford Fiesta.

My son is 5 months old and I was there with him. A car pulled out in front of us without looking, and we were rear-ended. To make a long story short, we lost control and collided with another vehicle.

Advertisement

Also Read Police probe viral clip of man stepping on Deepavali ‘kholam’ The man will be asked to provide a statement regarding the video,...