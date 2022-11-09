German woman and her Indian mother-in-law plant onions. Watch

It’s always great to see a foreigner embrace and integrate into Indian culture. There are numerous videos on the internet where foreigners learn how to cook traditional Indian food or experiment with Indian dress. A new video doing the rounds on the internet shows a German woman dressed in a pink suit assisting a lady in planting onions on a field.

Julie Sharma, an Instagram user, published a photo of herself on a farm with her mother-in-law. Onions are being sown on the ground by the woman. A man can be heard in the video asking her where she is from and what she is doing. The woman responds by saying she is from Germany and is working to sow onions on the farm. The woman added in the caption of the video, “Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’ve been staying already since one month in the village with my husband, and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by जूली शर्मा 🦋 (@namastejuli)

This video has received 18.8 million views and numerous likes and comments since it was shared. Someone remarked, “I really admire your dedication and simplicity. Your commitment to Indian culture. God bless Arjun and Julie.” “Great to get connected to roots,” added another. “Gardening/Farming is cheaper than therapy, and you get tomatoes,” a third individual wrote.

