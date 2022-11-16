Get to know women who look exactly half their age sharing beauty secrets

Gameshow model Amber Lancaster is 41 years old yet appears to be between 22 and 24.

Ella uses vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and sunscreen to hydrate her skin.

Aloe vera and vitamin C are effective anti-ageing agents.

The Internet continues to provide us with astounding videos, which, let’s be honest, frequently surprise us. Everyone desires to look younger than their age. Frequently, we encounter individuals that appear older than their true age, while some appear naturally younger. Today, we will discuss some of the women who appear to be half their age. The Daily Star has created the list.

The first person on the list is Gameshow model Amber Lancaster, who is 41 years old yet appears to be between 22 and 24. If uncertain, you might examine her images. Certain lotions and serums are responsible for her youthful appearance.

Another woman who does not exercise is Ella. Even at the age of 52, she appears 15 years younger without Botox or fillers. She uses vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and sunscreen to hydrate her skin. She also consumes collagen and conducts face exercises.

Miss Dongen, who is 42 years old, maintains that people believe she is 25. In addition to exercise, she promotes Korean products. The derma roller, which reduces small lines and wrinkles, is another method she swears by.

Isabel, who is 31 years old, appears to be only half her age. She washes her face towel in cold water and recommends that you do the same.

With the exception of these women, everyone has agreed that cold water should always be used for bathing and washing hair. Sunscreen lotion is necessary, and turmeric, which can be found in the kitchen, has anti-ageing properties as well. Aloe vera and vitamin C are both effective anti-ageing agents.

