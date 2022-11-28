Advertisement
Girl dances with dad to Uptown Funk: Viral Video

A touching video of a daughter dancing with her father has gone viral. What has most impressed people is their choice of song. The duo can be seen dancing to the song Uptown Funk in the video.

Gitana Singh, an Instagram user, shared the video on her profile. “Lucky me,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #fatherdaughterdance to her post. She also tagged the band who was seen in the video playing the hit song, Chizai.

The video begins with the father dressed in a suit and the daughter dressed in an ethnic outfit. They are seen grooving enthusiastically while wearing beautiful smiles as the song plays in the background.

Take a look at the video that is spreading happiness

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gitana Singh (@gitanasingh)

The video was recently shared. The video has had nearly 5.6 lakh views since it was posted, and the number is still growing. The post has also received nearly 27,000 likes. People were also encouraged to leave comments on the video.

“This is so sweet!” said one Instagram user. “Your beautiful family always puts a smile on my face, lots of blessings for all of you, please keep sharing these special moments with us,” said another. “Omgggg that’s my brother and his band… Wuhoooo,” said a third. “Love this,” said a fourth. Many people expressed their feelings using heart emoticons.

