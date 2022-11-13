Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Grandson emotional video with his grandfather goes viral
It’s always enjoyable to watch movies of grandparents and their grandchildren playing together. People frequently have a warm feelings in their hearts after seeing those videos. similar to this video, which demonstrates a grandchild’s response upon seeing his grandfather. It’s possible that watching the video will make you cry.

The Instagram user ebitapia posted the video. They didn’t have Papi. The lads love their grandfather (Papi) with all of their hearts. They composed and posted the video with the caption, “They stated Papi isn’t permitted to travel back to Peru without them.

The grandfather is seen in the video surprising one of his grandchildren. People’s hearts have been touched by the boy’s response upon witnessing the elderly man.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ebitapia 💕💅🏼♎️ (@ebitapia)

Last month, the video was published. The video has received close to 21,000 views since being posted. People have shared a variety of remarks in response to the post.

Someone commented on Instagram, “So who’s cutting onions?” Another said, “Love this.” A third person said, “Precious moment.” A fourth person wrote, “I’m emotional.” Many people used heart-shaped emoticons to express their feelings.

