Guinness World Record-winning twins with uncommon condition

A uncommon ailment gave a woman and her twin sister a Guinness World Record.

Sienna Bernal, 23, from Texas, was born with primordial dwarfism, which is rare.

These identical sisters have the rarest form of discordant twinning.

“Twin growth discordance” refers to a size or weight difference between twin foetuses.

Growth discordance occurs when the smaller twin’s foetal weight is below the 10th percentile.

Sierra is 7st and 5ft 7in tall; Sienna is 3.5st and 4ft 4in.



Sienna and Sierra are the only twins with this disparity, making Sienna the first with primordial dwarfism.

When asked, the twins don’t see themselves as different.

Strangers are the only ones who notice a difference.

Sienna told Guinness World Records that people often mistake her for her mother since she’s so tall.

Chrissy Bernal found out she was pregnant twins six weeks before birth.

Chrissy’s physicians told her, “You’re having twins, but we need to talk about baby B.”

“I had to swiftly digest the knowledge and then focus on Sienna’s size.”

Sienna arrived six weeks behind her sibling.

Sienna had Dandy-Walker Syndrome before she was born because a section of her brain was missing during development and she was smaller than “twin A.”

Sienna was proportionate, thus dwarfism wasn’t a concern.

Chrissy says it was difficult to determine Sienna’s form of dwarfism.

Doctors thought Sienna’s diminutive size was due to a heart hole or pneumonia.

When she was six, her parents visited a Belgian geneticist and learned she had dwarfism.

Primordial dwarfism causes tiny body size and growth problems.

Sienna’s specific type of primordial dwarfism is unknown.

Chrissy prefers “monozygotic” to “identical” since identical twins don’t often look alike.

Single egg fertilizations results in monozygotic twins.

