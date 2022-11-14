Gurugram Couple Weds Dog with Dhols, Pheras, and Baraatis

A small neighbourhood in Haryana’s Gurugram celebrated the most anticipated wedding in their community. It was a dog couple’s wedding. Yes, you read that correctly. A couple from Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension decided to perform a full traditional Indian wedding ceremony for their dog, replete with haldi, pheras, and baraatis dancing to the beats of dhol.

The couple’s pet dog, Sweety (female dog), was married off to a neighbouring canine, Sheru (male dog), in accordance with all Indian wedding rites. A video of the wedding ceremony has also gone viral on the internet. On Sunday night, Sheru and Sweety took their ‘Pheras.’ People danced enthusiastically throughout the canine wedding ceremony, which was accompanied by ‘dhols.’

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF THE DOG WEDDING:

The pet owners had also sent out 100 invitation cards to their neighbours who had come to the wedding as ‘Baraatis.’

Savita alias Rani, Sweety’s guardian, told the source, “I m a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals .”

Meanwhile, Sheru’s owner, Manita, stated, “We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years. We have always treated him like our child. we discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it .”

Manita stated that the dog owners are taking this marriage seriously and have prepared for it in the same way that traditional marriages are and have followed all of the ceremonies. “We invited around 100 people. We printed 25 cards and the rest was an online invitation,” Manita stated.

When asked how other people reacted to the invitation, Manita said, “Some people like it and some people don’t. We are not concerned at all. We just followed what we desired.”

Savita mentioned, “People used to say that police will pick us and put us in Jail but we are not bothered. Since we are a childless couple and this is our only happiness so today my husband is happy as we are getting Sweety married.”

Raja, Savita’s tea seller husband, felt emotional at the ceremony and recounted the entire scenario, “I used to visit the temple and since we don’t have a child then we used to take care of the pets. Sweety has been part of our lives for the last three years and she is like my daughter. For preparation, we have bought the utensils and sarees which we do for usual wedding preparation. I will feel bad as a father because for three years I have nurtured her as a guardian.”

